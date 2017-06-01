Forex reserves fall to $30.49bn – CBN

NIGERIA’S foreign exchange reserves fell to $30.49 billion as of May 25, the lowest level since April 18 and down 0.87 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed yesterday. The forex reserves were up 15.27 percent year-on-year, the data showed. Africa’s biggest economy shrank by 1.5 percent in 2016 in its first annual […]

