Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Big Brother Housemate, T-boss reconciles with Kemen [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, also known as Tboss, has reconciled with Kemen. They were seen together at a club in Abuja. Kemen was disqualified in march after he was caught on tape fondling T’boss breast without her consent. Recall that T-boss had said she was not ready to reconcile with Kemen as she […]

Former Big Brother Housemate, T-boss reconciles with Kemen [PHOTOS]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.