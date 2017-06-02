Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Bread-seller Set to Launch Reality TV Show

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Olajumoke Orisaguna, a former Agege-bread-seller-turned model,  has moved to cement her stand in the entertainment circle as she begins her reality show.   Olajumoke Orisaguna, the former bread seller who captured the world’s attention in 2016 is coming with her TV show. The model who was shot into fame by TY Bello announced today, Thursday, …

The post Former Bread-seller Set to Launch Reality TV Show appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.