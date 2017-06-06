Pages Navigation Menu

Former Chairman NYSC’ s board, Gordon Bozimo dies at 67

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PORT HARCOURT– FORMER Chairman , Governing Board of National Youth Service Corps, Chief Gordon Bozimo is dead.

Chief Bozimo who was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, died on Monday at the age of 67 at a hospital in Arkansas, United States of America.

A statement released by his son, Mr Preye Bozimo said the father was survived by two wives , many children and grand children, adding that he passed on after a brief illness.

Chief Bozimo hailed from Bayelsa and Delta states and was Chief Executive Officer, Bozgomero Nigeria Limited.

