Former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Kogi Speaker, David Ehimoni kidnapped

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Former chief press secretary to a onetime Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, David Ehimoni , has been kidnapped by some gunmen. According to a source , Mr Ehimoni was abducted on his way to Ikare in Ondo State to pick up his kids who are on their mid-term break. A source told DAILY […]

