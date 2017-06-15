Former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Kogi Speaker, David Ehimoni kidnapped

Former chief press secretary to a onetime Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, David Ehimoni , has been kidnapped by some gunmen. According to a source , Mr Ehimoni was abducted on his way to Ikare in Ondo State to pick up his kids who are on their mid-term break. A source told DAILY […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

