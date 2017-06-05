Former Health Minister, Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Former Minister of Health, Professor Babatunde Osotimehin is dead. Osotimehin, who was a Minister from December, 2008 to March 2010, reportedly died at the age of 68 in the early hours of Monday. Until his death, the former Minister was the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, UNPFA.

Former Health Minister, Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

