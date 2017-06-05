Former Health Minister Professor Babatunde Osotimehin is Dead

Former Minister of Health Professor Babatunde Osotimehin has died. TheCable reports that his death was announced at the Nigerian office of the United Nations body on Monday. Until his death, Osotimehin was the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). He was also the Director-General National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), and project […]

