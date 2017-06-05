Former Newcastle Midfielder Cheick Tioté Dies After Collapsing During Training

Cheick Tioté has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack while training with his club in China.

Cheick Tioté joined Chinese Super League side Beijing Enterprises in January having spent seven years at Newcastle. The 30-year-old was reported to have collapsed at the training ground on Monday and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) June 5, 2017

“I can confirm that my client Cheick Tioté sadly passed away today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises,” said his agent Emanuele Palladino in a statement. “We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers.”

Tioté also won 52 caps for Ivory Coast and played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Tioté began his career in his homeland with FC Bibo before moving to Anderlecht as a teenager. He also played under Steve McClaren at FC Twente in the Netherlands before joining Newcastle in 2010 for £3.5m, going on to make almost 150 appearances.

The post Former Newcastle Midfielder Cheick Tioté Dies After Collapsing During Training appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

