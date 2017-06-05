Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote is dead

Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30 after collapsing during a training session in China. Tiote, who only moved to Chinese second division outfit Beijing Enterprises four months ago, was reportedly rushed to hospital on Monday. However, it soon emerged that the Ivorian had passed away, with his agent confirming […]

The post Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote is dead appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

