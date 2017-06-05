Former Newcastle player Cheick Tiote is dead

Former Newcastle star Cheick Tioté is dead.

Tioté collapsed during training with Beijing Enterprises and subsequently died aged 30.

The club is yet to make a statement on the incident.

Tiote’s former team-mate at Newcastle, Demba Ba, tweeted: “may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote.” He included six crying emojis in his post.

Tiote played for the Ivorian national team

