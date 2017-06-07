Former NYSC board chairman, Gordon Bozimo dead

The death has been announced of immediate-past chairman of the Governing Board, National Youth Service Corps, Chief Gordon Bozimo. Bozimo, who is also a Board of Trustees’ member of the Peoples Democratic Party, died on Monday at Arkansas State Hospital in the United States at the age of 67. The Delta State-born business mogul had […]

