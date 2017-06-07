Former PM Thabane dominates in Lesotho elections – News24
|
News24
|
Former PM Thabane dominates in Lesotho elections
News24
Johannesburg – A former prime minister who fled Lesotho in 2014 out of concern that soldiers planned to assassinate him has dominated a national election, setting the stage for him to form a coalition government. Election officials in the southern …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
