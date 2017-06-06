Forum of FG agencies rewards members

lagos—National Forum of Heads of Federal Government Establishments in Nigeria (NAFOHEADS) launched in 2013 to foster cooperation between government institutions has appreciated past members for their contribution to the forum.

Among those honoured at their recent meeting at Advertising Practitioners Counicl of Nigeria, APCON House in Iganmu Lagos included: Aina Scott, the pioneer chairman of the forum and former zonal director, Lagos Network Centre and Olufemi Ayeni, who is presently the director (Investigation and Enforcement) at the National Broadcasting Commission. He served as vice chairman of Oyo NAFOHEADS;

Others are Bola Athar, a deputy director with National Film and Video Censor’s Board, who was a treasurer of the organistion, Sunday Baba, who is acting director, National Institution of Public Information and Stella Ozojiofor, former secretary of the forum and Director of Investigation in Lagos office of Public Complaints Commission.

Speaking at event, the chairman of the Forum, Ade Adebanjo, who thanked the past leaders also charged members to continue to contribute their quota to the progress of the forum.

The organisation was also established to cater for the welfare of all federal officers and seek solutions to identified problems common to the establishments.

