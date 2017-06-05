Qatar row: Economic impact threatens food, flights and football – BBC News
BBC News
Qatar row: Economic impact threatens food, flights and football
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. But what might this mean for Qatar's economy and people doing business there? With a population of about 2.7 million people, this tiny nation on the …
Saudi, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain cut ties with Qatar, accuse it of supporting terrorism
Qatar slams five nations' decisions to cut diplomatic ties
Timeline of GCC, Egyptian discord with Qatar
