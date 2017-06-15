Foxconn may open Wisconsin manufacturing plant, but maybe not for iPhone

Electronics manufacturing company Foxconn may be ready to sign a deal to open a plant in Wisconsin, potentially bringing with it 50,000 new jobs. Despite the company’s ties with Apple, it’s not known if Apple products will be made there.

The post Foxconn may open Wisconsin manufacturing plant, but maybe not for iPhone appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

