FPG Technologies Wins Cyber Security Product Award

FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited, a member of Flexip Group, and a leading technology solutions provider and systems integrator, has won the Cyber Security Company of the Year award, at the BoICT Awards held in Lagos recently.

Specialising in delivering innovative Information Technology (IT) Consulting, IT Security, Cloud, Mobility, Infrastructure solutions and services that offer unparalleled competitive advantage, FPG was nominated for the BoICT Award, where it eventually topped other nominees in the rating, to win the Cyber Security Company of the Year award.

The award was presented to FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited by Communication Week Media Limited and received by FPG’s CEO, Mr. Rex Mafiana at the awards ceremony held recently in Lagos.

The event brought together leaders in the ICT industry to celebrate the successes and achievements of the ICT sector over the past year.

‘‘We are thrilled to receive the Cyber Security Company of the year award. FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited is focused on delivering innovative solutions that help our customers achieve extreme business agility with confidence. FPG is currently at the forefront of cyber defence for organisations across all verticals of the Nigerian economy in areas of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), Zero Day (ZD), Privileged Identity Management /Privileged Account Security (PIM/PAS), Unified threat Management and so many other IT security solutions both for signature-based and signature-less attack solutions,” Mafiana said.

According to him, cyber-security should be at the top of all IT spending priorities because of the ubiquitous use of technology in every area of life, therefore creating a need for business flexibility with the confidence IT security provides. Cybersecurity is complex and continuously evolving. The number of cyber security incidents are growing exponentially and more are inevitable. Organisations must be equipped to maximise IT security while minimising challenges and closing gaps because the hackers are relentless. To gain competitive advantage, organisations must prioritise IT security and be prepared for potential breaches, Mafiana added.

FPG is one of the foremost IT Security companies in the country, covering end to end IT Security for organisations. Armed with over 50 technical partnerships and unrivalled employee dedication, the security company provides customers with innovative options. It also empowers customers to be productive, confident on the move with a faster time to respond to the market without being hampered by internal or external threats.

“We encourage all Nigerian organisations to check out our numerous free security tools. This will help companies get the required head start on their IT security journey and the free security assessment we offer on their existing IT infrastructure will guarantee a proactive stance on IT security, Mafiana said.

According to him, “The Beacon of IT award serves to uphold our existing commitment to create a secure future for the individual, private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy and Africa at large. We believe in the power of technology to transform lives, leap-frog development and transform governance. We are passionate about technology. IT Security is a priority now and in the future.”

FPG Technologies and Solutions is one of Nigeria’s foremost IT systems integrator and solutions provider. FPG provides flexible mobile, cloud and IT Security solutions to various sectors of the Nigerian economy, and the solutions enable customers to accelerate their business agility with confidence.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

