France Offers Discos $100m to Fund Metering Plan – THISDAY Newspapers

Jun 4, 2017


France Offers Discos $100m to Fund Metering Plan
Plans by 11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria's power market to massively rollout consumer meters across their networks could be boosted by $100 million commitment by the Agence Francais de Developpement (AFD), THISDAY has learnt.
