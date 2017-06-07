Francis-Xavier appeals 4-year ban by Legal Council – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Francis-Xavier appeals 4-year ban by Legal Council
The Human Rights Lawyer who was suspended for four years by the General Legal Council, has appealed against the decision. Francis-Xavier Sosu believes the Council erred by constituting itself into a court and convicting him for a criminal offence. In a …
General Legal Council Must Change Its Archaic Laws – George Loh
Manasseh's Folder: FRANCIS XAVIER SOSU's BAN: The full story, hidden facts and questions
