Francis-Xavier Sosu banned from practicing as lawyer – Myjoyonline.com

Francis-Xavier Sosu banned from practicing as lawyer
The General Legal Council (GLC) has barred prominent Human Rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu from practicing as a lawyer for three years, Myjoyonline.com has learnt. The decision to suspend Mr. Sosu was reached last Thursday after the Council found …
