Francis-Xavier Sosu banned from practicing as lawyer – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Francis-Xavier Sosu banned from practicing as lawyer
Myjoyonline.com
The General Legal Council (GLC) has barred prominent Human Rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu from practicing as a lawyer for three years, Myjoyonline.com has learnt. The decision to suspend Mr. Sosu was reached last Thursday after the Council found …
Lawyer Francis Sosu banned for advertising on Facebook
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!