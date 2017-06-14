Pages Navigation Menu

Fraud: Court remands former Kogi commissioner

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

A Kogi High Court sitting in Okene has remanded a former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Zacchaeus Atte, in prison custody over alleged financial impropriety of N35.5 million. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atte was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) on an eight-count charge.

