Fraud: Police receives 50 passports monthly from Italian Embassy

The Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Lagos, on Sunday expressed concern over increasing number of Nigerians allegedly involved in using fake document to seek for Italian visa. Spokesman of the unit, ASP Lawal Audu, disclosed this in Lagos on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said the Italian Embassy sends an average of 50 Nigerian Passports with fake document to SFU monthly.

