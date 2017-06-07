Free SHS a development tool for Ghana – President Akufo-Addo – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Free SHS a development tool for Ghana – President Akufo-Addo
Myjoyonline.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that education and skills training are the most important source of empowering and providing opportunities to the youth to help drive Ghana's development, and in the process create jobs. According to …
We're working to clear NHIS debt by 2019 – Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo attends UN SDG, G-20 meetings
Free SHS awaits you in September 2017 -President tells BECE candidates
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!