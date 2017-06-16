Freed Boko Haram bride escapes, joins kingpin husband in Sambisa Forest

A bride of a Boko Haram commander,​ ​Aisha, has fled her home in Maiduguri, Borno ​State. She also took with her the son fathered by the ​top kingpin identified as Mamman Nur. The 25-year-old is one of the 70 women and children who finished a nine-month deradicalisation programme in February. The​y​ had been freed by […]

