French defence minister resigns over inquiry into misuse of funds – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
French defence minister resigns over inquiry into misuse of funds
The Guardian
Sylvie Goulard announced her resignation over the inquiry into her centrist MoDem party. Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images. France. French defence minister resigns over inquiry into misuse of funds. Sylvie Goulard, who is second minister to go in …
Sylvie Goulard: Macron's defence minister resigns
Two ministers quit French government as reshuffle looms
Two Macron Ministers Quit, Turning Heat on French Justice Chief
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!