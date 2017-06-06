French Open 2017: Teenager shocks Wozniacki

Former world number one, Caroline Wozniacki was shocked on Tuesday when Unseeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko became the first teenager to reach the French Open women’s semi-finals since 2007 after defeating Wozniacki.

The 19-year-old lost the first five games of her first major quarter-final before going on to win 4-6 6-2 6-2.

She will play Swiss 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky, who won 6-4 6-4 against France’s Kristina Mladenovic.

“I’m really happy, I can’t believe it,” world number 47 Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko will meet 27-year-old Bacsinszky in their semi-final on Thursday – when both players celebrate their birthdays.

The pair eventually won their quarter-final matches after torrential rain interrupted the first two women’s last-eight ties in Paris.

Two rain delays – totalling almost four hours – disrupted the day’s play and meant Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s French Open quarter-finals were postponed until Wednesday.

Ostapenko is the first teenager to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals since Serbia’s Ana Ivanovic, and the first to play in a Grand Slam semi-final since American Madison Keys at the 2015 US Open.

Play was first stopped at 14:30 BST on Tuesday, resuming about 17:40 before they were forced off again soon after. Both matches started again about 18:30 and were concluded within minutes of each other inside the next half an hour.

“It was tough because we had to go away two times from the court,” Ostapenko said.

“Caroline is a tough opponent, I knew I had to stay aggressive, I lost it sometimes but I found my game.”

