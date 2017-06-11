French Open headlines, quotes, key stats and facts – Day 15

Headlines and top quotes on the 15th and final day of the French Open on Sunday:

+ Nadal claims 10th French Open title

+ First man with double-digit titles at single Slam

+ Wawrinka loses first of four Slam finals

+ Mattek-Sands, Safarova halfway to doubles calendar Slam

Who’s saying what

“It was an incredible win, this win, this tenth win, is very special. Thank you very much. I’m very emotional, I’m sorry my French is very bad.” — Rafael Nadal

“All I know is we’re seeing one of the all-time greats do his thing… the Michael Jordan. This is time capsule stuff we are witnessing.” — Jim Courier on commentary for ITV

“I don’t think many can put it into words and I don’t think many understand this accomplishment, truly incredibly.Congrats, Champ.”

— veteran German player Tommy Haas @TommyHaas13

“He lost 35 games in the entire tournament …… I’m pretty sure I’ve lost my car keys 35 times this year …..”

— former US Open champion Andy Roddick @andyroddick

“What if we would have 2 grand slams on clay?”

— Spanish team compatriot Tommy Robredo @TRobredo

“Now if Federer could win Wimbledon and then Nadal win US Open I would actually cry of happiness #legends#Nadal#federer.”

— Japanese WTA star Naomi Osaka @Naomi_Osaka

“King Rafa #10”

— Retired Swedish player Robin Soderling, one of only two men to beat Nadal in Paris back in 2009 @RSoderling

“Out of this world @RafaelNadal ! Hard to win 10 local club championships never mind 10 @rolandgarros titles! #LaDecima#KingofClay.”

–Irish tennis professional James McGee @jamesmcgee01

Key facts

— The only other player to win 10 or more titles at a single Slam was Margaret Court. She won the Australian Open 11 times between 1960 and 1973.

— Nadal, with 15th Slam triumph, surpasses Pete Sampras for second outright on all-time list. Nadal trails only Roger Federer’s 18 titles.

Key stats

79/2 — Nadal win/loss record at Roland Garros.

35 — games lost by Nadal during title run. Second fewest only to Bjorn Borg at 1978 French Open.

6/13 — break points converted by Nadal. Wawrinka was 0/1.

27/12 — winners and unforced errors for Nadal, compared to 19/29 for Wawrinka.

The post French Open headlines, quotes, key stats and facts – Day 15 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

