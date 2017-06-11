French Open: Nadal wins 10th title

Rafael Nadal claimed a record-breaking 10th French Open title on Sunday by brilliantly beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

The clay-court master won 6-2 6-3 6-1 to win his 15th overall Grand Slam, significantly his first since a series of debilitating knee injuries threatened to prematurely end his career throughout 2014 and 2015.

The Spaniard’s ‘La Decima’ triumph, breaking his own record at Roland Garros, came without dropping a set in the entire tournament and while conceding his least amount of games (35) during any of his successful French Open campaigns.

Nadal’s peerless history at the French Open meant his seeding at No 4 was a red herring, and Sunday’s opponent Wawrinka represented a battle-hardened test. The Swiss, the world No 3, had won all three of his Grand Slam final appearances, including the 2015 French Open, and had eliminated Andy Murray in an epic five-set semi-final earlier this week.







