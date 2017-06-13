FreshByDotun Presents 2017 Suit Collection: Modern Groom – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
FreshByDotun Presents 2017 Suit Collection: Modern Groom
360Nobs.com
Few days after dropping its modern traditional menswear collection, Nigerian fashion brand FreshbyDotun debuts its suit collection titled Modern Groom. The suits come in ideal fit and stunning details worn with collared shirts, vibrant neckties and …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!