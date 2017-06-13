FreshByDotun Presents 2017 Suit Collection: Modern Groom

Few days after dropping its modern traditional menswear collection, Nigerian fashion brand FreshbyDotun debuts its suit collection titled Modern Groom.

The suits come in ideal fit and stunning details worn with collared shirts, vibrant neckties and lapel pins, with classic construction that helps you look your absolute best.

According to the designer Adedotun Adeyeye, “the collection is an inspiration for the modern groom and discerning dapper gentlemen. A bold expression for a man with style, who choose not to go with the conventional way”.

The collection consist of bright 3 piece suits featuring damask, tweed and flawless tailored outline with elegance, style and trim that molds to you.

Check out the collection below

Credits:

Designer/stylist: @freshbydotun

Photographer: @tobibakre

Models: @sobaint01 @thecandidmorris

MUA: @fionahmakeup

Publicist: @moafricapr

The post FreshByDotun Presents 2017 Suit Collection: Modern Groom appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

