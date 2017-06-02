Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Friend of pregnant woman who set husband & herself ablaze defends her

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Recall the newly married woman who set her husband and herself ablaze over alleged infidelity earlier this week at their Sabon Gari residence, in Kano, a mutual friend of her’s have taken to social media to kinda defend her. Trooper took to Facebook describing the deceased as beautiful and glowy, Although, he admitted that she […]

The post Friend of pregnant woman who set husband & herself ablaze defends her appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.