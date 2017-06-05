From 7/7 To Now – A List Of Deadly Terror Attacks In The UK Since 2005

Since 2005, there have been a number of terror attacks in the UK.

Whilst some which have targeted specific individuals were claimed by Irish sectarian groups out of Northern Ireland, the most damaging have been carried out by Islamic extremists on the British mainland.

The Atlas compiled a graph of all the terrorist attacks in the UK since the 60s, with a total of 400 fatalities:

But what exactly has occurred the last 10 years or so? Let’s take a look at the attacks that have happened in the UK since July 2005, excluding the London Bridge incident on Saturday.

From Quartz:

May 22, 2017

A suicide bomber attacked people coming out from an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 23 including himself. The attacker is thought to have known links with the terrorist group ISIL, also known as the Islamic State.

March 22, 2017

Five people were killed in London when an Islamist extremist drove a car into pedestrians before crashing into a barrier outside parliament and fatally stabbing a police officer inside the grounds.

June 16, 2016

Member of Parliament Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency near Leeds just before the Brexit referendum. She was shot and stabbed by a right-wing extremist, who was given a life sentence for the murder.

March 4, 2016

Northern Ireland prison officer Adrian Ismay was killed by a bomb planted under his car in Belfast. The responsibility was claimed by the New Irish Republican Army, a sectarian group.

May 22, 2013

Two Islamic extremists murdered Lee Rigby, a 25-year-old army officer, in London. They rammed him with a car and then attempted to decapitate him. The attackers were jailed for life.

April 2, 2011

Northern Ireland policeman Ronan Kerr was killed by a bomb planted under his car outside his home near Omagh. The responsibility was claimed by a dissident group of former members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army, a sectarian group.

June 30, 2007

Two Islamic extremists drove a car filled with petrol and propane tanks into the main terminal at the Glasgow airport. One of the attackers died in the incident and five people were injured.

July 7, 2005

Four suicide bombers attacked commuters in London, killing 52 and injuring hundreds. Three of the bombs were set off in Tube trains and one on a bus during the morning rush hour.

Random acts of violence all in the name of one belief? All extremists are the same.

[source:qz]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

