FRSC Appoints Bisi Kazeem As Spokesperson, Reshuffles Sector Commanders

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja‎

In continuation of his ongoing repositioning exercise of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for enhanced performance, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the redeployment of some senior officers of the Corps to man different Commands and Offices of the Corps across the country .

In the posting released over the weekend by the Corps Secretary, Assistant Corps Marshal Susan Ajenge, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, who was the Head of Media Relations and Strategy at the Corps Headquarters Abuja, has been appointed as the new Corps Public Education Officer which placed the role of spokesperson on him amongst other duties.

Also, Media assistant to the the Corps marshal, Superitedent Route Commander, Sani Abdullahi, in a statement noted that the former Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone 7 Abuja, Assistant Corps Marshal Kingsley Agomo has been moved to takeover the affairs of Zone 6, Port Harcourt, while the erstwhile Zonal Commanding Officer of the Zone, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu moves to Zone 4 Jos, to take charge of the affairs of the Zone.

In the same vein, erstwhile Zonal Commanding Officer, zone 4 Jos, Assistant Corps Marshal Oludare Fadogba is now to takeover the affairs of Zone 7 Abuja as the new helmsman. In addition, Assistant Corps marshal AA Nwaka who recently completed a course at the National Defence College Abuja has been deployed to the National Headquarters Abuja, to takeover as the Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Admin section.

In the other deployments approved by the Corps Marshal, the former Sector Commander, Rivers state, Corps Commander Ayodele Kumapayi i is now the Head of Corps Safety and Transport Office at the National Headquarters Abuja, while the former Sector Commander, Kaduna state becomes the Head of Transport Section at the Technical Service Department, FRSC National Headquarters Abuja.

Other Commanding Officers affected in the posting includes the former Sector Commander, Gombe, Corps Commander David Mendie who moves to Benue state as Sector Commander, while Corps Commander Chidi Nkwonta, the earstwhile Sector Commander, Benue takes charge in Cross River state in the same capacity and Corps Commander Ikechukwu Igwe, moves from Cross River state as Sector Commander to Bayelsa state in the same capacity.

In addition, Corps Commander James Mbatse moves from Niger State as Sector Commander to assume the same position in Yobe state,while Corps Commanders Ibrahim Abubakar and Umar Ibrahim were moved from Imo and Osun states as Sector Commanders to assume the same positions in Gombe and Kaduna states respectively, among other Officers affected in the shakeup.

The posting which involves a total of 71 Officers across the federation takes immediate effect, while handing and taking over process is expected to be completed latest by 10th of this month.

The Corps Marshal enjoins all Officers of the FRSC to brace up to the challenges of delivering safety to the people of Nigeria in line with the Corps’ 2017 strategic goals.

