FRSC boss tasks motorists on road use

The new Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Apapa, Assistant Corps Commander Abulrahman Bima, has charged motorists to be of good conduct on the highways.

The Unit Commander, who made this call during a courtesy visit to Vanguard as part of the media familiarisation, attributed the frequent road crashes to wrong attitude of careless drivers to traffic codes and cautioned them against excessive speed, overloading of vehicles, phone calls while driving.

According to him, the introduction of the new speed-limiting device is to check excessive speeding.

Bima said the Apapa Unit had embarked on advocacy and enlightenment programmes to schools, motor parks and other public places to engage stakeholders on road safety.

Commander Bima commended Vanguard for its consistency in the coverage of the Corps’ activities over the years.

In his response, acting Administration Manager of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Hassan Balogun, sought the support of the Unit Command in tackling Apapa-Oshodi Expressway traffic gridlock.

