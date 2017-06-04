FRSC deploys 71 senior officers for enhanced performance

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 71 senior officers nationwide for enhanced performance. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the redeployment, aimed at repositioning the commission, affected three zonal commanding officers alongside several sector commanders. Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, the former Sector Commander in Rivers, who was …

The post FRSC deploys 71 senior officers for enhanced performance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

