FRSC records 22 deaths within 2 months in Edo

The FRSC in Edo said on Monday that it recorded 22 deaths in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) between April and May.

Mr Samuel Odukoya, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told newsmen in Benin that 10 deaths were recorded in April and 12 in May.

He said that the total casualties involved in the RTCs within the period under review was 187, with 101 recorded in April and 86 in May.

The sector commander said that of the figure, 165 persons were injured in the 44 RTCs that occurred across the state within the period.

He attributed the drop in RTCs in the state to commercial vehicle owners’ compliance with the directive to install speed limit device.

The FRSC boss, however, said that it had come to the notice of the command that some commercial transport companies were readjusting the speed limit device installed in their vehicles.

“We will soon clamp down on those transport companies,’’ he said.

Odukoya also said that the command was constantly sensitising motorists on the need to be careful and avoid reckless driving during the rainy season.

The post FRSC records 22 deaths within 2 months in Edo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

