FRSC Redeploys 71 Senior Officers in Massive Shakeup

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 71 senior officers nationwide for enhanced performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the redeployment, aimed at repositioning the commission, affected three zonal commanding officers alongside several sector commanders.

Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, the former Sector Commander in Rivers, who was recalled recently for forcibly cutting the hair of some female personnel, is now the Head of Corps Safety and Transport Office at the national headquarters, Abuja.

He was replaced by Corps Commander Imoh Etuk, who was formally the Corps Public Education Officer at the headquarters.

In the redeployment released by FRSC Secretary, Susan Ajenge, Kingsley Agomo, the former Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone 7, Abuja, was moved to Zone 6, Port Harcourt.

Jonas Agwu, who was in charge of Zone 6, Port Harcourt, was redeployed to Zone 4, Jos.

The erstwhile Commanding Officer of Zone 4 Jos, Oludare Fadogba, takes over the affairs of Zone 7, Abuja.

A.A. Nwaka, who recently completed a course at the National Defence College, Abuja, was deployed to the National Headquarters, Abuja, to take over as the Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Admin section.

Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, who was the Head of Media Relations and Strategy at the headquarters, takes over from Etuk as the new Corps Public Education Officer.

Also affected is the former Kaduna State Sector Commander, Mr Francis Udoma, who is now the Head of Transport Section at the Technical Service Department at the national headquarters.

Former Sector Commander, Gombe, David Mendie, was moved to Benue as Sector Commander, while Chidi Nkwonta, the erstwhile Sector Commander, Benue, takes charge in Cross River in the same capacity.

Similarly, Ikechukwu Igwe was moved from Cross River as Sector Commander to Bayelsa in the same capacity.

James Mbatse was moved from Niger State as Sector Commander to assume the same position in Yobe.

Ibrahim Abubakar and Umar Ibrahim were moved from Imo and Osun as Sector Commanders to assume the same positions in Gombe and Kaduna states respectively, among others.

In a statement circulated on Sunday, Sani Abdullahi, Media Assistant to the Corps Marshal, said the redeployment takes immediate effect.

According to Abdullahi, handing and taking over process is expected to be completed latest by June 10.

The statement said Oyeyemi enjoined all senior officers of the FRSC to brace up to the challenges of delivering safety to Nigerians in line with the Corps’ 2017 strategic goals.

(NAN)

