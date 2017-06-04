FRSC redeploys Commander who cut female personnel’s hair, 70 top officers

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 71 senior officers nationwide. This is contained in statement released by FRSC Secretary, Susan Ajenge. Ayodele Kumapayi, former Sector Commander in Rivers, who was recently recalled for forcibly cutting the hair of some female personnel, is now the Head of […]

FRSC redeploys Commander who cut female personnel's hair, 70 top officers

