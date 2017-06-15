FRSC sector commander orders closure of mobile courts in Calabar

A New Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River State, Mr. Chidiebere Nkwonta has ordered the closure of all mobile courts sitting in Calabar. Nkwonta ordered that, henceforth, mobile court should sit in Odukpani, about 20 km outside Calabar. Mr Nkwonta, a newly posted Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this […]

FRSC sector commander orders closure of mobile courts in Calabar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

