Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRSC set to investigate Diezani Alison over N20 million bribe scandal

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered an internal investigation into the allegation that  the men and officers of the Kwara State Sector Command were given N20m bribe to manipulate the 2015 general election. The EFCC had on Thursday tendered a document before the Federal High Court, Lagos in …

The post FRSC set to investigate Diezani Alison over N20 million bribe scandal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.