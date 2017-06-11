FRSC set to investigate Diezani Alison over N20 million bribe scandal

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered an internal investigation into the allegation that the men and officers of the Kwara State Sector Command were given N20m bribe to manipulate the 2015 general election. The EFCC had on Thursday tendered a document before the Federal High Court, Lagos in …

The post FRSC set to investigate Diezani Alison over N20 million bribe scandal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

