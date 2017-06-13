FRSC sets date to resume psychiatric test for traffic offenders – The Eagle Online
|
|
FRSC sets date to resume psychiatric test for traffic offenders
The Eagle Online
The Federal Road Safety Corps has said it will resume enforcement of psychiatric tests on traffic law offenders in the country with effect from July 1. According to Bisi Kazeem, FRSC's Corps Public Education Officer, in a press release in Abuja on …
FRSC commences psychiatric test for traffic lawbreakers July 1
