FRSC should not treat traffic offenders are psychiatric cases – Psychiatrists

The decision to send traffic offenders to psychologists in teaching hospitals for mental evaluation has been frowned upon by Psychiatrists in Nigeria. Already the FRSC said it is consulting with teaching and specialist hospitals which would handle the mental evaluation of traffic offenders scheduled to commence on July 1. The corps clarified that the examination of …

The post FRSC should not treat traffic offenders are psychiatric cases – Psychiatrists appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

