FRSC to conduct psychiatric tests on drivers who use phones while driving

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), will conduct psychiatric tests on traffic law offenders in the country, starting from July 1. The corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, made this known on Monday at the opening of a five-day training programme for FRSC officials on traffic safety for non-motorised transportation in Abuja. Oyeyemi said they were empowered […]

