FRSC urges officers to improve inter agency collaboration

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged its personnel to work closely with officers of other security outfits for better inter agency collaboration in fighting crime and criminality.

Mr Jonas Agwu, the Assistant Corps Marshall (ACM) and Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) of Zone 4 comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, gave the charge on Tuesday in Lafia during familiarisation visit of the command in Nasarawa State.

Agwu, who was recently appointed as ZCO of Zone 4 was in the state to familiarise with officers of the various commands in the state.

He said cooperation and team work with other security outfits would go a long way to fight criminality in the country, especially along Nigerian highways used by some criminals to move from one city to the other to perpetuate dastardly acts.

He added that “we want to build very strong inter agency synergy. I believe I can build on what I have met on ground here. We have decided to make it a priority for everyone to know that no one can achieve success alone. We need support cooperation from others to achieve our goals.

“For instance, sometimes you see crashes occur in the deep night but because we are not armed, you need back up to assist you. These kind of situations and many more is why we are harping on strong inter agency collaboration.”

The zonal commanding officer also said that the FRSC was seriously considering capacity training for its officers and those of other security outfits to share ideas and better understand each other’s mandates for effective service delivery.

He said “capacity training will be strong points where we bring in resource persons from some of these agencies who will help my men understand other security outfits better. We can also engage in joint road blocks and collaborations to achieve our mutual objectives.

“Whether it is police, the army, civil defence or road safety, we are all working for the good of the state and the country​at large. We must make it a priority.”

Agwu revealed that the FRSC would continue to use advocacy and public enlightenment to reach out to motorists and the public on issues bordering on road safety and regulations.

He warned officers against complacency at work and urged them to imbibe family values like openness, unity, oneness, dedication and commitment to achieve the set objectives of the command.

“We are families because we are in the same sector command and in the same state. Team work will guide us. That is why we need your contribution and support. Try and make this sector command the best in Zone 4. I also urge you to be at peace with the people of the state,” He said.

The post FRSC urges officers to improve inter agency collaboration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

