FRSC warns motorists against use of alcohol, drugs

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun  Sector Commander of  the Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC), has advised motorists to desist from using drugs and alcohol while  driving to reduce  road crashes in the country.

Oladele gave the advice on Thursday in Ota at the FRSC stakeholder’s forum held in collaboration with Shell Nigeria Gas.

“It is dangerous to mix alcohol with others drugs like cannabis and cocaine because it is inimical to safe driving.

“The effect is severe and could reduce the ability to drive,  thereby putting the lives  of the driver and other  passengers  or road users in danger.

“Drug problem is a global plague affecting both developed and developing countries.

“Some of the consequences of drugs and alcohol to fatal accidents include  over stretching of medical facilities and economic losses.

”Many breadwinners  have died while some have been confined to wheelchair due to crashes,’’ he said.

Oladele, however, urged  the public  to report any driver found  to have taken intoxicants  in driving so that more lives and property would be saved.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to reduce the  volume of road  accidents  on highways.

Also speaking, Mr Kunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, said that the forum was pertinent and timely because of the persistent increase in crashes in the country.

Oguntoyinbo said that promising Nigerians that could have contributed to the nation’s development  had died due to crashes.

Mr Toyin Adenuga, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, commended the FRSC for its consistent efforts in enlightening the public on ways to reduce road crashes.

Adenuga, represented by Mr Simeon Eze, the company’s  Assets Manager, said that Shell would continue to support  the commission  in ensuring safety of  lives and property.

 

