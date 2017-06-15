Pages Navigation Menu

FRSC warns motorists against use of alcohol, drugs – Vanguard

FRSC warns motorists against use of alcohol, drugs
Vanguard
Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has advised motorists to desist from using drugs and alcohol while driving to reduce road crashes in the country. Oladele gave the advice on Thursday in Ota …
