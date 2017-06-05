Fuel hike: Nigerian government punishing the masses – CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has accused the Nigerian Government of punishing the masses by taking more anti-people decisions rather than resolutions that could better the lives of the already impoverished citizens. Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Secretary General of the conference, Chief Willy Ezugwu said, “We assure the Senate and the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

