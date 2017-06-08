Fuel price hike: TUC warns Senate, vows to resist

Trade Union Congress, TUC, has strongly warned the Senate against further plans to impoverish Nigerians with the recent move to hike the prices of petrol, diesel and even factor in other assorted charges and surcharges “to fund the proposed National Roads Fund.” The congress in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, also […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

