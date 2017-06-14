Pages Navigation Menu

Fuel subsidy returns, as NNPC records N50bn shortage – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business


Fuel subsidy returns, as NNPC records N50bn shortage
Fuel subsidy appears to have returned, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said it recorded 'under recovery' of N49.86 billion between January and March 2017. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Under-recovery in downstream …
