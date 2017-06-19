Fulani cows invade church in Benue capital, disrupt service [PHOTO]

There was a mild drama in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Sunday after some cattle led by Fulani herdsmen invaded and disrupted church service. The herdsmen and their cows reportedly invaded the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish, Makurdi, thereby causing palpable tension and apprehension. The herders have continue to violate anti-grazing law in the state […]

Fulani cows invade church in Benue capital, disrupt service [PHOTO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

