Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fulani Herdsmen claim ownership of Benue Valley – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Fulani Herdsmen claim ownership of Benue Valley
NAIJ.COM
Cattle breeders association under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Kautal on Tuesday, May 31, opposed Benue state government's anti-open grazing. The National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan said during a world press conference in Abuja that Fulani Herdsmen are …
Benue faults critics of anti-grazing lawThe Nation Newspaper
Anti-grazing law: Benue Assembly calls for arrest of Fulani herdsmenDaily Post Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.