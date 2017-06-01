Fulani Herdsmen claim ownership of Benue Valley – NAIJ.COM
Fulani Herdsmen claim ownership of Benue Valley
Cattle breeders association under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Kautal on Tuesday, May 31, opposed Benue state government's anti-open grazing. The National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan said during a world press conference in Abuja that Fulani Herdsmen are …
Benue faults critics of anti-grazing law
Anti-grazing law: Benue Assembly calls for arrest of Fulani herdsmen
